Arrest made in Salisbury mass shooting that killed one person, wounded seven more

One arrest has now been made in the Salisbury mass shooting on July 5, 2023, that resulted in one person dying and seven more shot and wounded.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate theshooting incident on Chippewa Blvd. in Salisbury. An extensive investigation has been completed.

On Aug. 11, 2023, CID served a search and seizure warrant with the assistance of the Salisbury Police Department in the 400 block of Bailey Lane in Salisbury. The target of the search warrant, Kairee Daquan Vanlandingham, was arrested and charged with firearm-related offenses.

Additionally, evidence was collected during the search warrant further connecting Vanlandingham to the incident, with Vandlandingham admitting to discharging a firearm during the incident, according to police. Vanlandingham is a convicted felon, therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.

He was charged with assault 1st degree, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, wear a handgun on person and reckless endangerment. These are preliminary charges and Vandlandingham may face additional ones as a result of this investigation.

This is an active investigation, and additional subjects will likely be charged in the future.

How you can help

The Sheriff’s Office believes that the public may still have additional information to assist with the investigation. Maryland Crime Solvers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for anyone that provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction for this crime. Anonymous information may also be submitted to Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776 or through the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office app (free download from the app store); persons providing information leading to individuals arrests in this case may be eligible for a cash reward.

