Wichita Falls Police arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday morning.

Wichita Falls Police and emergency medics responded to the scene of a possible shooting at an apartment complex on Brookdale Drive Saturday.

According to a press release sent from police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper:

WFPD officers responded to the Parkway Villa Apartments located at 4800 Brookdale for a disturbance that turned into a shooting. Officers arrived and found two victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The officers were told a woman had been assaulted and she called the suspect, Andrew Garcia, to help. Garcia arrived with two other men and a fight ensued. Garcia pulled a firearm and shot the two victims.

Garcia was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault. The firearm was recovered by the officers.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Arrest made in Saturday morning double shooting