Arrest made in school shooting threat that closed Kettering Fairmont

May 9—Kettering police have arrested a Fairmont student who made an "extremely concerning" social media threat against Fairmont High School on Monday, according to Kettering schools.

The name of the person arrested has not been released, but has been identified "as a Fairmont High School student," the district said in an email.

A social media threat mentioned "shooting up Fairmont" at a particular time Tuesday.

Kettering police confirmed the arrest on its Facebook page.

"Through the diligent work of the Kettering Police Department detective section and SROs, an arrest has been made for the recent threat to Fairmont High School," the KPD said.

The high school is closed today, but Kettering Schools said after-school activities will resume today.

"With the apprehension of the perpetrator, the Kettering Police Department is confident that the safety issue caused by the threat has been mitigated," Kettering schools principals and administrators said in an email.

In an email to parents last night, Fairmont High School Principal Tyler Alexander said that the threat was made via social media and added that the administration was working with the district's central office and police to investigate.

"The disruption to the school day for 2,400 students and our staff members, the emotional toll these actions take on our families and community, and the sheer drain on manpower needed to handle this situation will not be tolerated," Kettering schools principals and administrators said. "We renew our pledge to pursue school disciplinary action and any and all legal actions against the perpetrator."

The threat came just a week after another threat was made against the school district, with police saying that one came from Brandon Dawes Moore, a 43-year-old Beavercreek man. Moore was arraigned on charges of inducing panic and telecommunications harassment, both misdemeanors. Moore has been released from jail.

"The phone call centered around someone coming to the school to shoot (LGBTQ+) students," an affidavit filed in municipal court on Moore's case read.

Fairmont's school resource officer was immediately notified of the call in that case. It did not take long before Kettering police determined the call came from a location in Beavercreek and were able to identify the suspect's home address and workplace.