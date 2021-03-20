Arrest made in shooting of 12-year-old at Cobb Parkway arcade

Mar. 20—Cobb Police have arrested Jamarcus McClure, 20, of South Fulton in connection with the March 16 shooting of a 12-year-old boy at the Main Event arcade on Cobb Parkway, near its intersection with Cumberland Boulevard.

A spokesperson for the department did not comment on the circumstances of his arrest, but said investigators identified two vehicles they believe were associated with the shooting.

Jail records show McClure was arrested Tuesday afternoon. He faces charges of aggravated battery, criminal property damage, cruelty to children, and aggravated assault. He is being held without bond at the Cobb County jail.

Police say the 12-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, remains in stable condition. He was shot in the chest outside of the arcade around 11:41 p.m., though a spokesperson for Main Event told the MDJ the company does not believe those involved in the shooting were patrons of the business.

The investigation remains open, authorities say, as there may be more unidentified suspects in the case.