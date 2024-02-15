Arrest made in shooting of New Bedford Police Detective Lavar Gilbert

BOSTON — A man accused of shooting New Bedford Police Detective Lavar Gilbert in the face last summer was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he stepped off an arriving international flight from Portugal at Logan Airport.

State police said Denzel Gomes, 18, was apprehended without incident by local, state, and federal authorities, and handcuffed with a set of blue New Bedford Police handcuffs.

Gomes was cleared through customs and turned over to the New Bedford Police Major Crimes Unit, according to the state police.

He is charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury; assault and battery with a firearm; two counts of attempted assault and battery with a firearm; and carrying a firearm without a license.

State police said that on July 17, 2023, immediately following the shooting of the undercover NBPD detective, the New Bedford Police Major Crimes Unit and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section began working to locate and apprehend those responsible for the crime.

At the time of the shooting, the detective was conducting surveillance in New Bedford when shots were fired from a passing vehicle at the intersection of Orchard and Rivet streets.

Responded in 'miraculous' fashion

Detective Gilbert’s window was shattered, and he was struck in the face by a bullet. He remained conscious and was able to drive himself to the hospital where he received emergency medical treatment.

New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira said Gilbert responded in "miraculous" fashion.

The 17-year New Bedford police veteran has not returned to active duty yet.

Another person who was in the area suffered a gunshot wound to his foot.

State police said in the weeks that followed, NBPD, MSP VFAS, the State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County, and the United States Marshals Service relentlessly pursued the three occupants of the vehicle. Two of the three were subsequently arrested and a third, Gomes, the suspected triggerman, was identified.

Extensive grand jury investigation

An extensive grand jury investigation into the shooting, headed up by Assistant District Attorneys Shawn Guilderson and Matthew Sylvia and conducted jointly by Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to DA Quinn's office and New Bedford Police Detectives, resulted in the September 28, 2023 indictment.

Investigators quickly determined that prior to the indictment, Gomes fled the United States. In conjunction with federal law enforcement, investigators closely monitored Gomes’ travel outside of the country.

State police were notified Wednesday by the United States Marshals Service that Gomes had boarded an international flight scheduled to arrive at Logan at 2 p.m.

MSP VFAS Troopers, members of the NBPD Major Crimes Unit, USMS Deputy Marshals, US Customs and Border Protection Agents, and Troopers from MSP Troop F were waiting at Terminal E for the flight’s arrival, and immediately took Gomes into custody as he stepped back onto U.S. soil.Gomes will be arraigned at Bristol Superior Court in Fall River today.

DA, police chief thank law enforcement agencies

"I would like to thank the efforts of law enforcement agencies on the federal level who we worked closely with, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Marshals and the ATF, for their persistence and follow through in helping us locate the defendant. I am pleased he has now been arrested and apprehended for this violent and lawless shooting that seriously injured Detective Gilbert and injured another person," District Attorney Tom Quinn said.

"I am very pleased to know that the fugitive responsible for injuring one of our detectives during a recent shooting is now in custody. I'm thankful for the combined efforts of our dedicated law enforcement community in capturing the suspect," Chief Oliveira said. "I would also like to acknowledge the particularly tenacious efforts of Detective Jordan Ferreira. This incident highlights the importance of unity between agencies and the relentless pursuit of dangerous criminals."

