Arrest made after shooting at central Phoenix Burger King kills woman, injures minor

Phoenix police arrested a man who they say admitted to a deadly shooting Wednesday night at a south Phoenix Burger King.

Gerardo Vazquez Alvarez, 29, was arrested Thursday morning and will be booked on first-degree murder and attempted murder charges, according to police.

Officers responding to a call around 9 p.m. Wednesday about shots fired inside the Burger King at 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road found restaurant employees Maria Ledesma Ramirez, 25, and an unnamed female minor with gunshot wounds, police said. Ledesma Ramirez died at the scene and the fire department took the seriously injured girl to the hospital where she remains in stable condition, police said. Both were employees of the restaurant, police said.

Witnesses and surveillance footage led officers to Vasquez Alvarez, Ledesma Ramirez's former boyfriend, police said.

Detectives located Vazquez Alvarez and he was taken into custody south of the Phoenix area after his vehicle was disabled by officers, police said.

Vasquez Alvarez admitted to his involvement in the shooting during police interrogation, according to authorities.

