Arrest made in shooting death of 17-year-old on basketball court in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with another teen’s death on a basketball court.

Police said Timothy Buchanan, 17, was shot and killed while playing basketball in a Gwinnett County neighborhood in October.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shamuel Benjamin on Wednesday. He faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and firearm possession.

Deputies said they now believe the two teens met to complete a drug transaction.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins obtained Ring doorbell video from a neighbor who heard the gun shots and ran to help Buchanan.

In the video, neighbor Jana Norton and her dad can be seen rushing to the scene.

“I called the police around 4:12 and by the time I hung up, he was not breathing anymore,” said Norton.

Neighbors say the shooter sped off from the scene recklessly.

“It ran over a stop sign, a mailbox and it’s windshield was busted out,” said Norton. “I mean he ruined his car leaving.”

