Arrest made in shooting of Baby De’Avry in Downtown Pittsburgh

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

Pittsburgh police announced Monday that an arrest has been made in the shooting of 18-month-old De’Avry Thomas in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Londell Falconer, 26, has been charged with homicide and criminal conspiracy.

Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue around 2:44 p.m. Sunday.

Officials at the scene said it was a drive-by shooting, and a bullet went right through the window of a Jeep, hitting the victim. He was pronounced dead when medics arrived.

Previous coverage: Police investigating shooting of Baby De’Avry in Downtown Pittsburgh

During a press conference following the shooting, officials said the shooting was a targeted incident. The victim was not the intended target, but a passenger in the car was.

TRENDING NOW:

Astronomers say up to 1,000 shooting stars per hour possible in tonight’s meteor shower 1-year-old boy shot, killed in downtown Pittsburgh identified by medical examiner Strawberries sold nationwide linked to hepatitis A cases, FDA says VIDEO: Open Streets Pittsburgh event brings cyclists, runners to East Carson Street DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories