Arrest made in shooting of Baby De’Avry in Downtown Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police announced Monday that an arrest has been made in the shooting of 18-month-old De’Avry Thomas in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Londell Falconer, 26, has been charged with homicide and criminal conspiracy.

Police have arrested 26-year-old Londell Falconer. He charged with Homicide and Criminal Conspiracy for his involvement in the shooting death of 18-month-old De’Avry Thomas on May 29. ➡️https://t.co/zNEVQioX8X pic.twitter.com/vzhM01Xj8L — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) May 30, 2022

Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue around 2:44 p.m. Sunday.

Officials at the scene said it was a drive-by shooting, and a bullet went right through the window of a Jeep, hitting the victim. He was pronounced dead when medics arrived.

Previous coverage: Police investigating shooting of Baby De’Avry in Downtown Pittsburgh

During a press conference following the shooting, officials said the shooting was a targeted incident. The victim was not the intended target, but a passenger in the car was.

TRENDING NOW:

Astronomers say up to 1,000 shooting stars per hour possible in tonight’s meteor shower 1-year-old boy shot, killed in downtown Pittsburgh identified by medical examiner Strawberries sold nationwide linked to hepatitis A cases, FDA says VIDEO: Open Streets Pittsburgh event brings cyclists, runners to East Carson Street DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts