Arrest made in shooting death of 18-year-old Mar'Dresha Stovall

Officers have charged a 21-year-old Montgomery man with capital murder in the shooting death of Mar’Dresha Stovall, 18.

Stovall died at an area hospital Saturday. Investigators believe she was shot somewhere in the 2200 block of Eastern Boulevard, but they didn't release additional details about the shooting.

Police arrested Kendarius Coley of Montgomery on Monday and charged him with capital murder, according to a news release. Coley is in the Montgomery jail with no bond.

