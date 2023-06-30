Arrest made in shooting death of 19-year-old woman at Livingston party

A Turlock man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a 19-year old woman in Merced County, according to authorities.

Josiah Lawrence Williams, 22, was arrested on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded early Sunday to a reported shooting at a party in the area of Washington Boulevard and Sunset Drive in Livingston.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they located victim Liliana Zaragoza and a female juvenile, who also had been injured in the shooting.

Zaragoza was pronounced dead at the scene.

The juvenile victim was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to Merced County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Michelle Oliver, there has been no update on the juvenile’s condition other than she is recovering.

Zaragoza was attending a party in Livingston at the time of the incident.

Authorities said it is unclear how many people were at the residence at the time of the shooting. A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Williams was transported to the Merced County Jail and charged with murder. His bond was set at $1 million, according to jail records.

A GoFundMe donation page has been created to help with funeral expenses for Zaragoza. Over $23,000 has been donated as of Thursday afternoon.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about this incident to call their Investigation Bureau at 209-385-7472.