Arrest made in shooting death of 2-year-old

A 33-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting on Saturday of a 2-year-old in Pompano Beach.

Lius Appolon was arrested and taken to the Broward Sheriff’s Office main jail, where he faces a single count of manslaughter with a firearm, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release on Sunday.

Authorities from the Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to a shooting call near the 500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard where they found the toddler suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, the release said.

The child was take to an area hospital and pronounced dead. During an investigation, detectives learned that the child was shot by a firearm left unsecured in the home by Appolon.

The news release did not state who authorities believed found the gun and used it to shoot the child. When asked, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the matter remains under investigation.