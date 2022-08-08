Arrest made in shooting death of 68-year-old Pascagoula man, police say

A Pascagoula man was arrested on a capital murder charge in the weekend shooting death of a 68-year-old Coast resident, police said Monday.

At 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Pascagoula police responded to the 1100 block of Agnes Street in reference to a shooting, according to the release.

Officers found Claude Eugene Bivines Jr., 68, suffering from a gunshot wound. Life saving measures were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Following a “brief foot pursuit,” police apprehended the suspect 45-year-old Kevin Wayne Sherrod, also of Pascagoula. He was arrested and charged with capital murder.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said an autopsy is scheduled for later this week, but the suspected cause of death is gunshot.

This is an ongoing investigation and if you have any information you are asked to call Pascagoula Police at 228-762-2211.