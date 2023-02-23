Arrest made in shooting death of Brownsville man

Feb. 22—Brownsville crime scene investigators were searching Wednesday afternoon for evidence where a Brownsville man was shot dead earlier in the week.

And police earlier in the day announced that Jose David Garcia, 17, had been arrested on a warrant charging him with murder.

Garcia is accused in the shooting death of Martin Leal, 33, who was found unresponsive Monday evening at 340 East Adams Street. He had been shot.

On Wednesday, crime scene investigator Juan Hernandez and Detective Edward Yim were spotted at the location looking for any evidence related to the shooting.

Police arrived at the location Monday evening after responding to call of a subject shot, said Investigator Michael Parker, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

At the scene, they found Longoria on the ground. He was not responsive.

Longoria was found by a neighbor who said he went outside when he heard what sounded like fireworks, Parker said.

EMS personnel were sent to the location and transported Longoria to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, Parker said.

Longoria's death "is being investigated as a homicide," Parker said.

It is unknown what type of weapon was used, and an autopsy has been ordered.