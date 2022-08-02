Arrest made in shooting death Monday night in Middletown

Aug. 2—A man was shot and killed Monday night outside a residence on in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue, and Middletown police have a suspect in the city jail.

The incident that was apparently a dispute between relatives turned violent. It happened about 10:30 p.m. on Grand near Wilson Street.

Middletown Police Chief David Birk said the victim was shot multiple times and died at the scene. His body was on the sidewalk curb when officers approached.

Denzel C. Fuller, 22, was tracked down by police, taken into custody in the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue and charged with murder, Birk said.

There are no other suspects. If anyone has additional information, please contact Detective Brook McDonald at (513) 428-7745 or (513) 425-7700.