Arrest made in shooting death of Polk County teen found in Yamhill County

This file photo shows a yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. Officials say they arrested a 19-year-old from Cornelius who is being held in jail on a murder charge in the shooting death of a Polk County teen.

Yamhill County Sheriff’s investigators on Thursday said they arrested a 19-year-old from Cornelius who was arraigned Wednesday and is being held in the jail on a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a 16-year-old from Polk County.

Bystanders called 9-1-1 Monday after finding the teen on NW Russell Creek Road in rural Yamhill County, Capt. Sam Elliot told the Statesman Journal. The identity of the deceased is being withheld due to an ongoing investigation.

“More arrests are anticipated, based on the information I have,” Elliot said.

Elliot said Yamhill Police officers arrived first on the scene and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Paramedics pronounced the teen deceased after also attempting life-saving measures.

For questions, comments and news tips, email reporter Christian Willbern at cwillbern@statesmanjournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Arrest made in shooting death of teen found in Yamhill County