Arrest made in shooting deaths of pregnant Texas teen and boyfriend

An arrest has been made in the shooting deaths of a pregnant Texas teen and her boyfriend, the San Antonio Police Department announced Wednesday.

Details on who was arrested and any pending charges were not immediately made available.

Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, 22, were both reported missing in late December before they were found dead in Guerra's car several days later. The couple disappeared a day before Soto, who was 9 months pregnant, was scheduled to be induced to give birth.

Both Soto and Guerra were found with gunshot wounds.

Police released video last week showing what they described as two persons of interest. One person was seen driving a dark Chevy Silverado with a bed cover, and another was seen driving Guerra's Kia Optima. San Antonio Police Department Chief Bill McManus said last week the video was recorded "very close to" where the bodies were found and a few days before they were discovered.

He said at the time he did not know if the two people in the video had any connection to the victims. He said police do not believe the person seen driving the Optima was Guerra or Soto.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

