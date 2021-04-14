Arrest made in shooting that injured 7-year-old in Gastonia

·1 min read

A man was arrested in a shooting that injured a 7-year-old child in Gastonia Tuesday evening.

The reported shooting happened on Ware Avenue just after 7 p.m. Emergency responders said the child was found on Glenn Street and West Davidson Avenue.

Wednesday, police announced they arrested 30-year-old Jeremy Quintrel Lewis in the shooting. Lewis, of Charlotte, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill of inflict serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied property causing serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by felon.

Lewis was arrested off Ware Avenue in Gastonia.

The child was flown to Atrium Health - Main in Charlotte. The child’s condition is unknown.

No other information was provided.

