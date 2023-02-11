Arrest made in shooting that left one dead, one wounded on Columbus' Northeast Side

Columbus police have arrested a homeless man whom they accuse of fatally shooting another man earlier this month in North Linden.

Paul Anthony Banks, 34, of Northland, is accused by police of shooting 60-year-old Ronald Price and another man, age 37, shortly before midnight on Jan. 31 at a home on the 2800 block of Atwood Terrace. Both men were rushed to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, where Price died at 1:38 a.m. Feb. 1, police said.

Banks was arrested Friday and charged with murder and felonious assault. He is being held at the Franklin County jail.

The surviving victim told police he was in a separate room at the home when he heard gunshots. He went to see what happened and was going to Price's aid when, he told police, he also was shot. He told police he did not know what led to the shooting.

Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to call Columbus police homicide detectives at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

