Arrest made in murder of 16-year-old reality show dance team member shot outside Kroger

Police have arrested a man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl who was on a dance team known for a reality show.

Dyshea Hall, 16, died in the shooting outside the Kroger on Flat Shoals Road in DeKalb County. Another teen was injured.

Hall was a member of dance team ‘Ms. D’s Dancing Dolls,’ according to a Facebook post from coach Dianna Williams. The team was featured on the Lifetime reality series ‘Bring It!’

Police announced Wednesday night that the suspect turned himself in this week. DeAnthony Cullins has been charged with malice murder and aggravated assault with a weapon.

Police said they went to the Kroger shopping center on Flat Shoals Parkway on the night of June 12.

Investigators learned two groups of people got into a disagreement. The group in one car fired at a group in another car.

The day after the shooting, police released images of two persons of interest and the white car they were driving.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb police to confirm if Cullins was in the photos and if there are any updates on the search.

Anyone with information on the shooting in DeKalb County is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477 or DeKalb Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.

