Arrest made after shooting in South Nashville alleyway leaves man critically injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested a 23-year-old for his connection to a shooting in a South Nashville alleyway that left a man critically injured earlier this month.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov.1 just before 5:30 p.m., in an alleyway near the 1700 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard.

Metro police reported that security cameras on Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) property captured 23-year-old Kelando Waters stand in an alleyway, pull out a pistol and fire it several times toward the victim.

According to an arrest report, the victim was struck and sustained critical injuries. The victim and Waters both fled the scene after the shooting.

Authorities reported Waters fled toward the 100 block of Lafayette Street wearing a shiny blue coat that said “Brooklyn” on the back.

During the investigation, investigators said they were able to locate the same coat and determine that Waters purposely shot at the victim due to the victim being the only individual in the area at the time.

In an arrest report, Metro police reported that the shooting occurred in a densely populated area near several residential units.

In addition, officers stated that Waters is a habitual user of narcotics and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Waters was booked into Metro Jail just before 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4. He faces a long list of charges which include felony attempted criminal homicide, felony reckless endangerment near occupied habitation, felony theft of a firearm and more.

