Arrest made in shooting threat at North Lubbock middle school

A teenager was arrested Tuesday in connection with a video he made reportedly threatening a school shooting that resulted in the lockdown of a North Lubbock middle school last week during dismissal.

Xavier Marki Olivarez, 18, was booked Tuesday into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a charge of exhibiting a firearm on campus or school bus, a third-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 10 years in prison.

His charge stems from a Lubbock police investigation that began on Nov. 3 when Cavazos Middle School administrators locked down the school about 4 p.m. and called police reporting that a student saw a video posted on social media that reportedly showed Olivarez and a 16-year-old Coronado High School student threatening to shoot up the middle school.

Lubbock police initially responded to the school for reports of a subject armed with a firearm outside the school, according to a Lubbock police report.

Responding officers spoke with school administrators who said the school was secured and no one was allowed inside the school. Outside, parents could be seen waiting for their children some could be heard wondering why their children weren't being released yet.

Lubbock ISD school officials declined to comment.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after when authorities determined there no threats at present. and students were let out on the north side of the school.

The student who reported the video to school administrators told a responding officer that the Coronado student called her phone repeatedly while she was in class. Olivarez then reportedly started a live video on Instagram and threatened to shoot up the school.

The video appeared to show Olivarez and the Coronado High School student in front of Cavazos Middle School, the warrant states. Olivarez could be seen lifting his shirt toward the end of the video and showing a handgun in his waistband. A police officer believed the gun was a Glock pistol.

The girl said the Coronado student also brandished a firearm on the video, the report states.

Story continues

From the video it appeared the two were at the Amigo's Supermarket across the school. Investigators found video from the store's security cameras that appeared to show two people on the north side of the store facing the middle school making a video.

An officer recognized Olivarez as one of the people in the video.

Olivarez remains held at the Lubbock County Detention Center, his bond is set at $50,000.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Arrest made in shooting threat at North Lubbock middle school