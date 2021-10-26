Arrest made in shootings at residence, vehicle

Oct. 26—HIGH POINT — Police arrested a young man from High Point Monday night who is accused of shooting at a residence and later at a car outside the house while High Point Police Department officers were nearby.

No one was injured in the shootings.

Officers went to a residence in the 900 block of Bridges Drive in east High Point about 9 p.m. after receiving a call reporting shots fired in the area.

The residents reported that they heard bullets hit the side of the house while they were inside, police said. None of the bullets went through the walls into the residence.

While officers were looking for shell casings and bullet holes on the side of the residence, they heard several shots fired near the front of the house. Officers determined the shots were from a parking lot and aimed at a vehicle parked at the residence that had been shot at earlier.

The young man suspected of firing the shots was spotted by officers three times but each time he was able to avoid being captured. An officer later saw him walking along Leonard Avenue, where he was apprehended and arrested at 11:15 p.m.

Joshua T. McQueen, 18, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, resisting, delaying and obstructing a police officer and two counts of discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Bond was set at $1 million secured. McQueen was in the Guilford County Jail in High Point.