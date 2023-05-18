Arrest made after shots fired toward Pinon Hills school, bullet hole found on campus

Gun shots fired toward Pinon Hills Elementary School and a bullet hole found on campus led to the arrest of a local man, who was found with nearly 40 firearms.

Shooting suspect Sean Michael David Garcia of Pinon Hills was arrested on Monday and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, sheriff’s officials reported.

Garcia was booked into jail on suspicion of discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle, willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, illegal possession of an assault weapon, and manufacturing a short barrel rifle, sheriff’s officials said.

At 12:36 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a 911 call in Pinon Hills. According to the victims, they were riding their off-road side-by-side when someone began shooting at them. The victims told deputies that they were riding when they found someone had placed large rocks and dug ditches on several of the dirt roads to make them impassable to off-road vehicles.

When the victims came to an area with large ditches and rocks near Pinon Hills Elementary School, the driver got out of the vehicle and heard gunshots.

After realizing that someone was shooting at them, the victims said they feared for their safety and left the area to call 911 from their home.

A deputy went to Pinon Hills Elementary on Mono Road to look for damage caused by the shooting. Since it was a weekend, the deputy was unable to search the entire campus.

On Monday, the deputy walked the elementary campus to check for damage. A bullet hole was found in the wall of the school next to the playground.

During the investigation, two people not link to the incident, rode by on motorcycles and continued on a dirt road southwest of the school. Someone fired three rounds in the direction of the riders and the school, with two rounds going over the deputy’s head.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown.

Responding deputies set a perimeter around the school to keep children and staff safe. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Division also responded to assist.

Around 10 a.m., deputies located the suspect, Garcia, in the yard of his home in the 600 block of Rancho Road. He was found in possession of 38 guns, including assault rifles despite being prohibited from owning weapons, sheriff’s officials said.

Garcia remains in custody, with bail set at $170,000, sheriff’s officials said.

No injuries were reported, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Deputy J. Ballinger at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

