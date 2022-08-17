Arrest made in SHS bomb threat

Aug. 16—The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a bomb threat to Stillwater High School made in July.

Larry Donnell Thomas, of Tulsa, was identified as the person who made the call according to a release from the Stillwater Police Department.

SPD was dispatched July 18 to the high school just after noon that day.

"An SHS employee received the phone call, where the caller made the threat and hung up the phone," the SPD release reads. "The employee at the high school received a second call from the same number and described the caller as a male with a raspy voice. SPD officers evacuated the high school and performed an extensive search of the facility where nothing suspicious was discovered.

SPD said its investigation led them to Thomas, who was later arrested by Tulsa County deputies Aug. 16.

Thomas was charged Aug. 12 in Payne County District Court with counts of using access to computers to violate Oklahoma statues and threatening a violent act. A warrant was issued for him that day.