Arrest made in slaying of former Franklin High School football star

A Plainfield man was arrested this week in the August fatal shooting of a 27-year-old Bridgewater man, a former Franklin High School football star.

Maurice I. Pierce, 23, surrendered to Elizabeth police on Sept. 25, according to Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca. Pierce was being held in the county jail awaiting his next court appearance.

Pierce was charged with murder, a first-degree crime, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, both second-degree crimes, in the Aug. 12, 2023, shooting death of Jameer Outsey.

According to the prosecutor's office, in the early morning of Aug. 12 Elizabeth police responded to the area of North Broad Street and Magnolia Avenue after receiving reports of a man with a gunshot wound. Arriving officers located Outsey, 27, who was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Outsey, a graduate of Franklin High School who played on the football team, spent two seasons at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas as a defensive lineman, appearing in 24 games during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He began his college career at the University of Iowa and played tight end before transferring to Mesa Community College.

In a 2014 MyCentralJersey.com interview, Outsey said he played tight end, tackle, wide receiver, defensive end and the linebacker position during his four years at Franklin High School.

“I played so many positions to sacrifice myself for the success of this team,” Outsey said in that interview. “It helped me when it came to recruiting and now I understand the game better because I know what to look for from certain positions on the field.”

In that same interview, Outsey credited his coach Louis Solomon for giving him the work ethic, attitude and humbleness to succeed on the field and in life.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. FilipeAfonso at 908-965-3807, Detective Lewis King at 908-337-0807 or Elizabeth Police Department Detective John Londono at 908-764-6392. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org; submission of tips made in this fashion that result in an indictment and conviction can be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 via the Union County Crime Stoppers.

