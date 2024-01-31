Arrest made in South Brunswick hit-and-run death of East Windsor woman

A 24-year-old Camden man has been charged with a hit-and-run crash last year in South Brunswick in which a woman active in local theater companies, including Playhouse 22, was killed.

Giovanni Gaines-Little was arrested Jan. 29, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced.

Gaines-Little has been charged with vehicular homicide, knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death and hindering one's own apprehension, all second-degree crimes, causing death while operating a motor vehicle while unlicensed, hindering one's own apprehension or prosecution and witness tampering, all third-degree crimes, and obstructing the administration of the law, a fourth-degree crime, Ciccone said.

He is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center in North Brunswick pending a pre-trial detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

Around 9:58 p.m. Feb. 25, 2023, police were called to the intersection of Route 130 and Route 32 in South Brunswick on a report of vehicle crash. Arriving officers found Kerri Lynn Shea, 43, of East Windsor, who had died from injuries in the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle fled on foot, the prosecutor's office said. An investigation by South Brunswick Police Officer Bryan Sites and Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Matthew Colonna led to Gaines-Little being identified as the alleged driver of the other vehicle who fled the scene.

Shea who was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Edison, was a graduate of Rutgers University in New Brunswick with a degree in dance and had an MBA from the University of West Virginia, according to her obituary.

Her obituary states she had a passion for the theater and was actively involved with the Playhouse 22 theater company in East Brunswick both as a stagehand, player and board member. She was employed as a vice president by Merrill Lynch in Hopewell.

Following her death, in a Playhouse 22 Facebook post, the theater company said Shea was a long-time member who had appeared in many shows and served on the board. The post said Shea had regularly appeared in Playhouse 22's annual production of "A Christmas Carol."

Circle Players, a performance art theater in Piscataway, also posted on Facebook about her death, saying Shea, whose maiden name is Sirkin, performed as Tillie in their production of "The Effect of Gamma Rays on the Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds."

"Her talent and sweet nature will be sorely missed," the post said.

Both posts said Shea was killed in the hit-and-run crash on her way home to her husband, Chris, and their daughter, Emilia.

