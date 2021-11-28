Arrest made in Southeast Tacoma hit and run that killed teenager

Tacoma Police arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a teenager early Sunday morning in Southeast Tacoma.

An 18-year-old male was walking near the area of East 44th and Portland Avenue around 5:45 A.M. when he was struck by a vehicle, according to a press release. He died at the scene.

A witness followed the vehicle and obtained a license plate number, which police say led them to arrest the driver later Sunday morning at another location within the city.

Tacoma Police spokesperson Gary Wurges did not specify when or where the arrest was made, but said it was sometime before 9:30 A.M., when officers left the scene of the hit-and-run.

The suspect was booked into Pierce County jail on charges including vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run. An investigation is ongoing.