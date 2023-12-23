Arrest made in southwest Charlotte homicide: CMPD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An arrest has been made following a homicide in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials responded to the 6400 block of Hermsley Road around 11:15 a.m. Saturday and found a woman dead at the scene.

CMPD tells Queen City News that the victim was attacked with a sharp weapon. The suspect fled but was arrested shortly after.

CMPD’s Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story ; check back for updates

