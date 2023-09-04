Arrest made in stabbing death of 84-year-old man in Whittier

Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the stabbing death of an 84-year-old man in Whittier last week.

Rolland Edward Alexander II was found stabbed to death in a home in the 15300 block of Goodhue Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday, but authorities believe he was killed the day before.

The assailant allegedly ran to Alexander’s house after attacking another elderly man just blocks away.

Rolland Alexander II is seen in an undated photo posted on Facebook.

That victim’s son intervened and stopped that attack, but the suspect also went into Alexander’s house and allegedly killed him before stealing his truck, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities traced Alexander’s truck to Chino, where they found it abandoned.

In both attacks, the man entered through an unlocked door, officials said.

After learning of the murder, sheriff’s officials say homicide investigators worked around the clock to identify the suspect, who was described as a possibly homeless man.

A combination of tips from the public, other law enforcement agencies and surveillance footage helped investigators identify the man. He was arrested at an unknown location for burglary and murder, according to an LASD news release.

“The name of the suspect is being withheld at this time pending further investigation,” the release stated.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

