Arrest made in stabbing death of Falls teen

Apr. 21—Falls police have arrested the suspect in April 8's murder of a 19-year-old man at Gluck Park.

Xavier M. Crayton, 19, of Niagara Falls was charged with second-degree murder Tuesday in the stabbing death of Xaviar Travis, 19.

Crayton was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task-force at a home in Buffalo. He is currently being held in Niagara Falls City Jail. He will be arraigned in city court Wednesday.

On April 8, patrol officers had been dispatched to a call of a disturbance just after 10 p.m. at the park on 16th Street near Weston Avenue and found Travis' body lying in the street. The initial call indicated that a large group of people were fighting and a man was "on the ground bleeding."

First officers on the scene said Travis, 19, was "unresponsive" when they arrived. Initial reports from the scene indicated that Travis and others had been involved in a "dice game" when a fight over money erupted.

Travis was reported to have suffered a single serious stab wound. Niagara Falls firefighters and EMTs spent close to 10 minutes performing CPR on Travis before rushing him to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

He was pronounced dead from his wound a short time after his arrival at Memorial.