Arrest made in stabbing death at Fresno shopping center. Suspect turned himself in

Fresno police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for killing Mohamed Abdillahi outside a T-Mobile store earlier this month.

The man, identified Monday as 30-year-old Scott Lawson, turned himself Friday and was booked into Fresno County Jail on charges of murder, according to a statement from the Fresno Police Department.

Lawson is alleged to have stabbed the 23-year-old Adbillahi twice in the midsection in a parking lot near Blackstone and Herndon avenues before riding away on a bicycle. Adbillah was taken to an area hospital, where he died, police said.

Even with the arrest, the case is still under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call homicide detectives at the Fresno Police Department or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

