Arrest made in stabbing at OHS

Sep. 21—Just before the start of school Wednesday morning, two Odessa High School students got into a fight and one pulled a knife and cut the other resulting in minor injuries.

The student with the knife, a sophomore boy, is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a 2nd degree felony. Because the fight was a mutual decision between the two, both students will face disciplinary consequences according to the Student Code of Conduct, a news release said.

"School and school district leaders are, once again, calling on parents to help with these situations. Parents and school staff, together, must make sure students understand that fighting and violence are not the right way to settle differences; and this type of behavior can have long-term consequences in the form of discipline or criminal charges. School must be a safe place for students to learn and that will happen when all of us are working together to teach kids to handle conflict and deal with each other without violence," a statement from Ector County ISD said.

This is the second incident involving a knife at OHS and there have been a string of arrests in the past several weeks.