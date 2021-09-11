Arrest made in stabbing in Pittsburg

Sep. 11—PITTSBURG, Kan. — A 29-year-old suspect is being held on a charge that he stabbed another person Friday morning in Pittsburg.

Pittsburg police announced in a news release that Steven Taylor Jr., of Pittsburg, has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in connection with an early morning stabbing in the 1100 block of East Ninth Street.

A 38-year-old victim was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit with a stab wound to the chest. The name and gender of the victim have not been released by police.

Police were called to the hospital at 6:30 a.m. when the victim was brought there. Taylor was arrested a few hours later and was being held at the Crawford County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.