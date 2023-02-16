Arrest made after stolen car with puppy flips in Bothell

An armed robbery of a car with a puppy inside ended with damaged police vehicles and a flipped car, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 10, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at Thrashers Corner in Bothell.

The victim said his Audi A4 had been stolen at gunpoint with his Cavapoo puppy inside.

Detectives were able to track the vehicle through an Audi app, locating it nearby in a neighborhood not far from Thrashers Corner.

Once the suspect was spotted, he took off, eluding multiple police cars, damaging two police cars, and crashing into a parked car, which caused the stolen car to flip upside down.

The suspect was taken into custody and the Cavapoo was found, uninjured. The puppy was soon returned to its owner.

After a search warrant was issued, the suspect’s backpack was searched. Inside, deputies found a loaded firearm.

The suspect, a 24-year-old man from Seattle, was taken to the Snohomish County Jail, where he faces charges of robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, eluding, and malicious mischief.