Arrest made after stolen vehicles found at American Township residence

Feb. 1—AMERICAN TOWNSHIP — A man has been taken into custody in connection with several allegedly stolen vehicles that were discovered at an Allen County location earlier this week.

Wyatt Cole Morrison, 22, originally from the state of New York, was jailed briefly on a single felony count of receiving stolen property. He was released from custody on Thursday and his case is expected to be presented to an Allen County grand jury, according to a press release issued by the Allen County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 11:39 a.m. Tuesday the sheriff's office received a complaint from a Columbus area car dealership regarding a 2016 Dodge Challenger that was stolen overnight. The vehicle was outfitted with tracking devices that showed it at the property of 525 S. Kemp Road in Allen County, north of Agerter Road near Bresler Reservoir.

According to the Allen County Auditor's Office, the Kemp Road property is owned by Carl and Linda Morrison.

American Township police were dispatched to check for the vehicle, which officers reportedly observed in plain sight in a garage at the residence. A search warrant was subsequently obtained and executed by the Allen County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau and the American Township Police Department.

While executing the search warrant, detectives and officers found multiple motor vehicles of different types that were presumed to be stolen, along with additional vehicle parts. Due to the number of vehicles and questionable parts requiring further investigation the sheriff's office requested the assistance of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, according to the latest statement.

Officers have remained at the residence over the past two days securing evidence, a sheriff's department spokesman said.

Anyone with information related to this case they is asked to contact Lt. Brett Rider with the Allen County Sheriff's Office at 419-227-3535. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 419-229-STOP (7867).