Arrest made in strangulation of Bronx man found dead with sheet wrapped around head

A suspect has been arrested for the strangulation of a Bronx man, cops said Thursday.

Lamar Lightfoot, 41, is charged with murder for the death of 53-year-old Marque McClain, who was discovered dead in his apartment on Jesup Ave. near Sherif S. Byrd Place in Mount Eden just before 2:30 p.m. Aug. 24. McClain had a sheet wrapped around his head.

“I’m happy that an arrest has been made and we just want to make sure justice is served,” said Brian McClain, 38, one of the victim’s brothers. “If he did it he should be prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

McClain was found after a relative called police because the family couldn’t reach him. His death was deemed a homicide on Aug. 27 after the city medical examiner performed an autopsy.

Lightfoot lives about a mile from the victim’s home, according to police.

The arrest was made Monday. McClain was ordered held without bail during his arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court and is due back in court Friday.

with Nicholas Williams