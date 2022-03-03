Arrest made in string of attacks on Asian women in Manhattan
Police say they've arrested the man who attacked seven Asian women in the same night in Manhattan; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
In the span of two hours on Sunday night, a man allegedly punched, shoved or elbowed the women without provocation New York police are searching for a suspect who is believed to have assaulted seven Asian women. Photograph: Justin Lane/EPA The New York police department has released video footage of a suspect who is believed to have assaulted seven Asian women in Manhattan in the span of two hours on Sunday night. According to authorities, the suspect punched, shoved or elbowed the Asian women w
Police are searching for a man who allegedly attacked seven Asian women in separate incidents within a two-hour period over the weekend in Manhattan.
Police say the suspect struck seven times in one night. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
‘In all 7 cases the suspect punched Asian female victims,’ police say
In most cases, police say he punched or elbowed the victims in the face.
The Hate Crime Task Force is investigating all seven incidents to identify the suspect.
A man is suspected of assaulting seven Asian women in New York City in the span of roughly two hours on Sunday, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said Wednesday in a post asking the public to help track him down.The big picture: The unprovoked attacks, which are being investigated by the department's Hate Crimes Task Force, follow a string of brutal murders of Asian Americans that have left the community shaken. Anti-Asian hate crimes in NYC jumped by 361% in 2021.Stay on top of the latest m
A visiting U.S. delegation confirmed on Wednesday that the U.S. stands firmly behind its commitments to Taiwan. The delegation of former top U.S. security and defense officials was led by former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen."The United States will continue to oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo and will continue to support a peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues, consistent with the wishes and best interests...
A newlywed couple celebrating their marriage were horrified to find their pride flags vandalized last week. Police have arrested the man and say he was caught on camera hitting more than just their New Jersey home; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has risen as the symbol of his country’s resistance to a Russian invasion, the embodiment of the defiant bravery of a people who would rather take up arms and risk their lives than passively succumb to Russia’s aggression. Russian president Vladimir Putin has been cultivating enemies around the world for many years, so the international display of support for Zelenskyy and Ukraine isn’t surprising.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Foreign investors are effectively stuck with their holdings of Russian stocks and rouble-denominated bonds after the central bank put a temporary halt on payments and major overseas' settlement systems stopped accepting Russian assets. Moscow is blocking foreign investors, who hold tens of billions of dollars worth of Russian stocks and bonds, from exiting after its invasion of Ukraine triggered a wave of economic sanctions and a haemorrhage of assets. The Bank of Russia said on Wednesday it had banned coupon payments for foreign investors holding rouble-denominated sovereign debt, known as OFZs, and Russian companies were also barred from paying dividends to overseas shareholders.
“You know me, I start off with dessert,” the president said of making a Lenten sacrifice
The first few days of March have been calm in much of the country, but the month will live up to its weather-based saying as storms sweep through this weekend.
In the days since the West imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, ordinary Russians are feeling the painful effects — from payment systems that won't operate and problems withdrawing cash to not being able to purchase certain items. Apple announced that it would stop selling its iPhone and other popular products in Russia along with limiting services like Apple Pay as part of a larger corporate backlash to protest the invasion.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized Joe Biden's "reckless spending" ahead of the president's first State of the Union. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said inflation is a priority and touted the nation's commitment to NATO. (March 1)