Arrest made in string of attacks on Asian women in Manhattan

“What did it mean to be Chinese in Black neighborhoods during segregation in the 1930s?” One filmmaker’s documentary journeys through her grandmother’s family history growing up as a young Chinese girl with grocer parents in the Jim Crow era. Directed by award-winning filmmaker and actor Crystal Kwok, executive produced by W. Kamau Bell, actor Daniel Wu, and journalist Lisa Ling, “Blurring the Color Line” confronts the complex issues of racism, Afro-Asian tensions and white supremacy that still grips communities today. When tensions between white and Black neighborhoods in the mid-1900s South ran high, Kwok’s great-grandparents raised a family of mostly daughters and ran an essential business in Augusta, Georgia where friendships between minority groups were unlikely.