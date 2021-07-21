Arrest made in string of commercial shed burlaries

Jul. 21—Jared R. Russell, 27, of Beloit, was arrested at the Rock County Jail on numerous criminal violations in connection with a string of burglaries in the town of Rock.

Several commercial storage sheds were burglarized over the past month, according to a Tuesday, July 20, news release.

The burglarized storage lockers, all located in the town of Rock, were at Mulroony Moving and Storage and Reliable Property Management. A Herf's Fireworks storage container was also burglarized.

Among the criminal violations were:

* 24 counts of burglary.

* 24 counts of damage to property.

* Six counts of theft.

Russell's initial court appearance is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 21. He will remain in custody at the Rock County Jail until that date.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says the matter is part of an ongoing investigation and that further information could come in future news releases.