Arrest made in Suffolk shooting that killed woman, injured man

Police arrested one man in an attempted robbery that turned deadly Sunday night in northern Suffolk.

Phillip Jovan Etheridge, 23, of Suffolk, is facing several charges including second-degree murder in the killing of Tameisha Goode Rogers, 40, of Chesapeake.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday, Suffolk police responded to an attempted armed robbery call in the 6300 block of Townsend Place. The caller said two unknown individuals wearing ski masks walked up to his vehicle with guns, and he drove away, according to police.

Police received several additional calls about shots being fired in the same area. Officers found the victim’s vehicle, with multiple bullet holes, in the 6500 block of Hampton Roads Parkway. Rogers, who had been shot, died at the scene. A 36-year-old Suffolk man was seriously injured.

Etheridge is facing a host of other charges including two counts of felonious assault, two counts of shooting or throwing missiles at occupied vehicle, discharging firearm in or around a school, attempting to commit a non-capital offense, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, and use or display of a firearm in commission of felony.

The investigation is ongoing. Any information related to the incident can be submitted online at www.p3tips.com or by calling 888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com