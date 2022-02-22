Arrest made in Sunday shooting

Feb. 22—LAURINBURG — An arrest was made Monday in connection with a shooting incident Sunday afternoon in Laurinburg.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, officers arrested a 15-year-old juvenile and charged the teenager with murder.

Police were called at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a gunshot victim.

According to Young, officers observed a crowd running toward an area between the apartments.

"There, officers located a male juvenile, later identified as Zimeck Roquis-Houston Berry, 17, of Laurinburg lying on the ground (and) unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds," he stated in a press release. "EMS arrived and pronounced Berry deceased."

The juvenile is currently being held in a juvenile facility.

Young stated in the press release that the Laurinburg Police Department would like to thank the public for the information which led to the arrest and sends its condolences to the family of Zimeck Berry.

Berry was a junior at Scotland High School.

In a statement from Scotland County Schools, Superintendent Takeda LeGrand stated that "Scotland County Schools is deeply saddened by the loss of Scotland High School student, Zimeck Berry.

"Safety is one of our core values and a measurement of society's protection of our most vulnerable gift — our children,: she added. "The passing of Zimeck is a reminder that we must do more to keep our children safe."

Grief counselors are being made available to students and staff.

