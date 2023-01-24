Arrest made after suspect flees to San Tan middle school and forces lockdown

Pima County

A man is in custody Tuesday morning after a Pinal County middle school was put in lockdown after the suspect fled police.

A tweet by the J.O. Combs Unified School District stated officials were phoned around 9:15 a.m. about a "potential threat" at Combs Middle School in San Tan Valley. The school was placed on lockdown as law enforcement made it to the scene, with a suspect being taken into custody shortly after, the school district said.

The man, who had an active warrant on him, was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over by Pinal County Sheriff's deputies and fled toward the middle school, according to a school district spokesperson. Police were pursuing the man, who scaled a fence and was thought to be armed, the spokesperson said.

The lockdown went into effect upon school staff "noticing the suspicious activity," the spokesperson said.

The school district has not identified the suspect.

The lockdown was lifted shortly before 10 a.m., and law enforcement cleared the campus for school activities to resume, the school district tweeted. There was no threat to students and staff on campus, the school district added.

"Parents who wish to pick up their children from campus are now free to do so," the school district said in a tweet.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pinal County school's lockdown lifted after threat suspect arrested