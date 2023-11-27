Arrest made in Tampa fatal stabbings of girl, 14, and woman

Tampa police said on Monday that a man suspected of stabbing to death a woman and a 14-year-old girl on Sunday has been arrested in Maryland.

Jean Pierre Ojeda Salazar, 25, faces charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident, which occurred Sunday morning.

Tampa police said they were called to the 14000 block of Riveredge Drive just before 9 a.m. to a report of the 14-year-old being stabbed. Once on scene, officers found the injured girl and a 35-year-old woman who also had been stabbed.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the girl was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Police said Salazar had stabbed both victims after a “verbal altercation” with the woman. He then left the area in a white sedan that he later abandoned. Detectives determined Salazar had fled to Maryland, where he was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Capitol Area Fugitive Task Force.

Police had said on Sunday that the woman and girl were related and were known to Salazar. No other details about the relationships were released Monday.

“Mourning the loss of a loved one, after their lives were taken in such a tragic manner, is unfathomable. During this difficult time, we will continue to provide support to the families of the victims involved,” said Chief Lee Bercaw in a statement.

Salazar was being held at a Maryland correctional facility awaiting a transfer to Hillsborough County.