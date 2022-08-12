UPDATE: Arrest made in Terre Haute Shooting

Aug. 12—Update, 7:05 p.m.: The victim from the shooting at Ninth and Poplar early Thursday has been identified as 67-year-old Douglas Baker of Terre Haute, city police said this evening. His current condition is stable.

Arrested and booked into Vigo County jail was 40-year-old Daphne Allen, police said. She faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery, attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. — Original story, 11:33 a.m.:

A man was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in downtown Terre Haute.

Terre Haute police report that at approximately 5:50 a.m. a male victim was shot near Ninth and Poplar streets.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where his status is unknown. Police are not release more details because they say this is an ongoing investigation. A suspect in the shooting had fled when police arrived at the incident site.

Anyone with information on the matter is asked to call Terre Haute Police Detective David Thompson at 812-244-2246.