Arrest made in Thomasville homicide

Jun. 12—THOMASVILLE — A Greensboro man is charged in the fatal shooting Friday of a High Point man at a hotel in Thomasville.

Justin Foster, 35, was found dead inside a room at the Budget Inn in the 200 block of North Road about 8:20 p.m. Friday, the Thomasville Police Department said Monday.

Police said investigators think Foster was shot by Randy Clifton-Chester Rouse, 30, who was taken into custody without incident by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office just after 12:15 p.m. Saturday on Swicegood Road in the Lexington area of the county.

Rouse was charged with murder and placed in the Davidson County Jail in Lexington with no bond allowed, police said

No other information about the shooting was released, including how the men knew each other and why investigators think Foster was shot.

The investigation is continuing, but Thomasville police said they weren't seeking additional suspects.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call police at 336-475-4260 or Crimestoppers at 336-476-8477 and can remain anonymous.