Arrest made after three people struck on Niagara Falls Boulevard

Jul. 23—Niagara Falls police have arrested the driver of a car that struck a 14-year-old and two other people on Niagara Falls Boulevard Saturday night.

Police say the teen is in critical condition at Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo. Two adults were treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center following the incident on the 8700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard.

The driver, who was not identified in a release on the incident, has been charged with first-degree attempted assault, which could be upgraded, as well as two counts of second-degree assault.

Police were called to a motel on Niagara Falls Boulevard about 7:30 p.m. Saturday for an argument and encountered a large group of people.

As an officer arrived on scene, it was reported that a vehicle had just struck several people and was fleeing west on the boulevard. The officer was able to catch up to the vehicle in front of the former Ponderosa in the 8600 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. The driver and passenger were detained.

Niagara Falls firefighters and an AMR crew responded to the scene and it was determined at least three pedestrians had been hit. One victim was a 14-year old teen who was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo.

Two adults were taken to Niagara Falls Memorial with less severe injuries, according to police.

Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation detectives and the Traffic Division's Crash Management Unit responded to the scene for an investigation.