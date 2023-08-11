Arrest made in Tifton murder case

Aug. 11—TIFTON — An Albany teen was arrested Friday in connection with a July 31 shooting in Tifton that left one man dead, authorities said.

Tifton police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Damarion Dunn, 17, on charges of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of criminal damage to property after he turned himself into authorities in connection with the death of Alex Knighton, 43, of Tifton, the GBI said in a statement.

Knighton and an 18-year-old, both Tifton residents, were shot at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 31, according to a Tifton Police Department statement.

Tifton police officers responded to the 1700 block of Belleview Circle "in response to reports of gunshots and a person being shot," police said. "Arriving at the scene, officers discovered that two males had been shot during a drive-by shooting."

Knighton was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080 or the Tifton Police Department at (229) 382-3132.