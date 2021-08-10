Arrest made in tobacco store burglary outside Nevada

Aug. 10—NEVADA, Mo. — Vernon County sheriff's deputies have arrested a 29-year-old suspect in the Thursday night burglary of a business just outside Nevada city limits.

Investigators took Ethan Orr, of Nevada, into custody Friday night in connection with the crime, the sheriff's office said in a news release Monday. A search of Orr's vehicle purportedly turned up suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.

Orr was charged with burglary, stealing and possession of a controlled substance, and remained in custody Monday on a $10,000 bond.