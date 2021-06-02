Arrest made after truck targets homeless man and hits his cat instead, NC cops say

Refinery29

June is a major astrological month filled with thrills, chills, drama, big love — and every feeling in between. Lovely Venus enters Cancer on June 2, softening up our hearts and tightening up our wallets. The solar eclipse in Gemini on June 10 is a time of reflection, change, and implanting new desires into our lives. Action planet Mars enters Leo on June 11, motivating us to fight for what we love. Soon after, on June 14, austere Saturn and rebellious Uranus square off for the second of three times in 2021. (The first time was February 17 and the third connection will be December 24.) This is a very fraught and intense energy that will create shakeups, breakups, and breakdowns. We are knocking down old structures or beliefs and building new ones then. Be kind to others and yourselves around this time, as this energy can be argumentative. Lucky planet Jupiter commences its retrograde journey in Pisces and Aquarius from June 20 to October 18, urging us to reflect on our spiritual and philosophical development. The summer solstice begins on June 20, the same day Gemini season ends and Cancer season starts, kicking off our beachy plans and festivities. Also, making us more emotional and tender. Mercury retrograde ends on June 22 in Gemini (yay!). But don’t take a sigh of relief quite yet. The retroshade period officially ends the retrograde on July 7. Then, all Mercurial mishaps such as technological meltdowns, miscommunications, and our pesky exes will be truly gone — until next time. The Capricorn full moon occurs on June 24, urging us work hard for attention and affection. Elusive Neptune begins its retrograde journey in Pisces from June 25 to December 1. This will allow us to align with our subconscious dreams. Romantic planet Venus enters Leo on June 27, adding passion to love and flamboyance to how we spend our money.AriesLately you’ve been feeling as though your friends and bosses have been acting kinda shady, which is impacting your romantic relationships. The solar eclipse on June 10 is making you wish that you didn’t stir the pot with your squad by rehashing past drama. Mars’s movement into Leo on June 11 will push you to fight for the relationships that you want to keep in your life and the people that you love, but with a cost. The Saturn and Uranus square on June 14 will end friendships, much to your sadness. The Capricorn full moon on June 24 can be a reset button at work; however, it's more likely a time for you to step away from a current professional partnership.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoTaurusJune is an intense month for you, Taurus. An argument stemming from a financial loss during the solar eclipse on June 10 will escalate on June 14 (when Saturn and Uranus square off). The following few days will require you to relax, which makes the summer solstice on June 20 a sweet time to simmer down. The Capricorn full moon on June 24 is a moment for you to find reprieve and think about the recent events from a higher minded perspective. Jupiter's and Neptune’s planetary backstrokes on June 20 and 25, respectively, will help in healing and mending all the messy drama that began on June 14 — but only if you tone down your frustrations and choose not to say unforgivable things that you will certainly regret.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoGeminiNormally, your attention is on point and you’re able to take on all of the tasks that you have to do, Gemini. But Mercury retrograde is making you too exhausted to keep up with your workload. The low energy you’re feeling, compounded with the solar eclipse on June 10, is going to make you want to curl up in bed and watch The Hills reruns nonstop. Lean in to that urge and take time to chill this month. Don’t fight the cosmos and take on more than you can chew. Yes, you’ve had an amazing run recently, but that can change during Jupiter's and Neptune’s retrogrades on June 20 and 25. To avoid issues that may be coming your way, don’t try to push your luck before Mercury retrograde ends on June 22.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoCancerFor the past few months, you’ve been in duck-and-cover mode when the monthly credit card statements arrive in your inbox. But the tides are changing for the better. Venus’s ingress into Cancer on June 2 and Leo on June 27 will procure extra cash for your bank account. The infamous Saturn and Uranus square that occurs on June 14 will give you a windfall of money from an unexpected payback on a former creative venture too. The only setback is that Mercury’s planetary moonwalk (which ends June 22) could delay the repayment of these funds. Be patient! The cash will come during June 24’s Capricorn full moon, if don’t stress it so hard.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoLeoCommitment takes a lot of work and time — all of which you’re happy to give to those you care about. You have become a creature or comfort, knowing that you can always rely on certain people. All of that is about to get shaken up. You will feel as though the foundation you’ve built with friends, a crush, or your SO is shifting on June 14 (an effect of the Saturn and Uranus square) and you don’t like that. Remember: Relationships and situations can’t stay the same forever. Everything is subject to evolution. Change is the one constant in life, and it’s something you need to get used to (especially when Venus enters Leo on June 27, setting off the fraught vibe from June 14).Illustration by Stefhany LozanoVirgoYou’ve recently spent a lot of time burning the midnight oil at work. Now, the time has come for you to ask for a raise. (Considering how much extra time you put in, you should!) Venus’s movement into Cancer on June 2 is an auspicious time to get the ball rolling in accelerating your income. The caveat is that the solar eclipse in Gemini on June 10 will scare you into not asserting your voice when it comes to asking for a raise, which means that you’ll opt to hold back. When Mercury retrograde ends on June 22 and Neptune begins its planetary moonwalk on June 25, you’ll begin to speak up and make sure you get paid what you’re worth — and then some!Illustration by Stefhany LozanoLibraLet’s start with the positives of June: Work will be plentiful and fulfilling as the month starts off, especially when graceful Venus enters the career sector of your chart on June 2. The solar eclipse on June 10 in Gemini will make you stop and think about the next professional direction you want to take. You don’t have to make decisions, as Mercury is retrograde. Therefore, plans can change. The downfall is that you’ll feel creatively blocked when Saturn and Uranus square off on June 14, as well as on June 24’s Capricorn Full Moon. When Neptune turns retrograde on June 25 and Venus enters Leo on June 27, it’ll be wise to consider taking time off from work to rejuvenate your artistic talents.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoScorpioYour intuition is always lit. However, this month you will be second guessing your gut feelings during Mercury’s planetary moonwalk (which started on May 29) and the solar eclipse in Gemini on June 10. Reality will come crashing down hard on June 14 during the Saturn and Uranus square, making you wish that you’d listened to the voice within the week before. The good news is that Jupiter and Neptune’s backsplash will boost your confidence in listening to your inner sentiments. June 24’s full moon will make you see that you should never doubt yourself again. This will allow you to head into July on a high note and feeling yourself. Words to the wise: Never doubt yourself again. You know the score, try to use it to your advantage.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoSagittariusYour wanderlust sentiments are making you thirst for adventure and excitement. While you may not feel like traveling far, you’ll be able to find thrills in your local neighborhood during June 14’s Saturn and Uranus square. If you’re wanting to head out of town, the full moon on June 24 is a great time for an economical mini road trip. The caveat is that you may get swept away in the moment and temporarily forget about your friends and family. It’s okay to get lost in your own world, Sag. Just don’t live too much with your head in the clouds. Come down for air every now and again — especially on June 20 and 25 when Jupiter and Neptune, respectively, begin their planetary retrogrades.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoCapricornDon’t be afraid to walk away from a proposition that doesn't seem worth the trouble. A business arrangement may lose its appeal on June 2, when Venus enters Cancer. If you’re not wanting to continue the partnership, then the solar eclipse in Gemini on June 10 will set you free. TBH, you are seeing that the gig isn’t offering up the cash that they promised, which is frustrating to you considering all the time and work you’ve put into it. The Saturn and Uranus square on June 14 will remind you that it’s better to cut your losses ASAP before matters get worse. You’ll be proud of yourself during June 24’s full moon for letting go of the situation and moving onto the next project with ease and no additional drama.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoAquariusIt’s been a minute since you’ve spoken to old flames. But Mercury’s backspin is bringing all of your exes out of the woodwork. Unlike past retrogrades, you’re wanting to connect with them when Mars enters Leo on June 11. Although you’re intrigued by what they have to say, the conversation may not go as planned on the 14th, when Saturn and Uranus square off, and you’ll be reminded as to why you broke up with them in the first place. As the saying goes, “curiosity killed the cat.” Be sure that you're open and willing to hear their feedback before responding. If you take the conversations at face value, you can create a new foundation with them on June 27, during the Venusian shift into Leo.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoPiscesAll work and no play isn’t good for your imagination, Pisces. In fact, it can make you feel as though you’re stuck behind a desk and not integrating your soulful sentiments into the world. June’s celestial energies urge you to take a step back from your career and have fun. Venus’s entrance into Cancer on June 2 and the summer solstice on June 20 offer you a chance to laugh off the stresses brought on by the solar eclipse in Gemini on June 10. Just don't overdo the celebrating, as the Saturn and Uranus square on June 14, as well as Jupiter and Neptune's planetary moonwalk on your Sun which begin on June 20 and 25, respectively, can exhaust your spirited vibe while depleting your energies.Illustration by Stefhany Lozano