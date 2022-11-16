Arrest made in Tuesday night slaying of Raeford man in Hope Mills

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was fatally shot in the 3400 block of State Street on Nov. 15, 2022.

One man is dead and another in custody following a shooting in West Hope Mills on Tuesday night, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

James Christopher Brown Jr., 27, of Hope Mills, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jefferey Michael Cain, 26, of Raeford. Cain was fatally shot shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of State Street, a residential area off Camden Road, according to a news release. Cain was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

The killing marks the 14th homicide investigation for the Sheriff’s Office in 2022 and the fourth fatal shooting in the jurisdiction of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office in November.

Anyone with information in Cain's killing is asked to call Homicide Detective Lt. A. Bean at 910-677-5496 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

