Arrest made in unprovoked attack on Asian teacher, Washington police say

Brooke Wolford
·3 min read

A man has been arrested in an unprovoked attack on an Asian American woman and her boyfriend, Seattle police said Thursday.

Sean Holdip, 41, is accused of assaulting Noriko Nasu, a high school teacher, and her boyfriend, on Feb. 25 as they walked in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, according to police and media reports.

Holdip was carrying a sock with a hard object inside it and he used that to attack Nasu, Sgt. Randall Huserik, a spokesperson for the Seattle Police Department, told McClatchy News in an email.

Nasu was severely injured and hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center, according to KIRO. She suffered “extensive fractures to her face and teeth,” the news station reported.

“I truly believe he was trying to kill us,” Nasu’s boyfriend, Michael Poffenbarger, told KOMO. Poffenbarger said he was hit in the head and needed eight stitches., but that she was the target of the attack.

“It was very very deliberate and really focused on her,” he told KOMO. “It was a pointed attack on her.”

The police department’s Bias Crime Unit investigated the attack “but there wasn’t anything in the narrative from the incident to indicate that the assault was racially motivated,” Huserik said.

Holdip was booked into the King County Jail Thursday morning on two charges of assault. He has been denied bail, records show.

Michelle Reid, superintendent of the Northshore School District, where Nasu teaches, questioned in a blog post if the attack was racially motivated.

“I am writing today to share my concerns regarding the current trend in increasing violence directed at Asian community members both in our state and across our country,” Reid wrote. “A member of our own Northshore staff family, Sensei Noriko Nasu, was brutally attacked while walking with her partner in Seattle ... The police are currently investigating the attack to determine whether it was a hate crime or a random attack, this assault should never have happened.”

With politicians — including former President Donald Trump — and others calling the coronarvirus the “China virus,” hate crimes against Asian Americans have been on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic, from Seattle to across the United States.

During a media briefing Tuesday, Leandra Craft, King County deputy prosecuting attorney, acknowledged that anti-Asian hate crimes have increased, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What we’re seeing nationally is Asian American communities are getting attacked at an increasingly alarming rate based on the negative thoughts that Asian Americans are more likely the reason, the inaccurate thoughts that Asian Americans are the reason why COVID is spreading,” Craft said.

The Seattle area has been targeted by white nationalists in the past and has seen an increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in 2020, according to a news release from the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle police have received 14 reports of anti-Asian hate crimes in the city last year, which is nine more than 2019 and six more than 2018. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 59 hate crimes in 2020, which was up by 20 cases the year prior and 29 more than 2018, KING reported.

Voice of America reports that “there were 122 incidents of anti-Asian American hate crimes in 16 of the country’s most populous cities in 2020, an increase of almost 150% over the previous year, according to data compiled by California State University’s Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism.”

Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition documenting and addressing anti-Asian hate and discrimination amid the COVID-19 pandemic, received 2,808 firsthand accounts of anti-Asian hate from 47 states and the District of Columbia between March 19 and Dec. 31 of last year, according to a February news release from the organization.

Recommended Stories

  • North Carolina husband and wife smuggled women into U.S. for forced labor, feds say

    Women and children were held captive at an NC home, abused, threatened, and sometimes shocked with a Taser.

  • Video shows Asian man beaten in unprovoked attack at subway station

    Police are investigating yet another unprovoked attack on a person of Asian descent, this time in a subway station on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

  • Australia Housing to Rise 10% in 2021, Risks Ahead, Goldman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian house prices will advance 10% this year, fueled by low interest rates and improved sentiment, but there are risks ahead including a potentially more hawkish Reserve Bank, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said.The outlook for residential construction and turnover has also strengthened in recent months, Goldman said in a research note released Friday. Combined with positive wealth effects, it estimates the housing industry’s “overall impulse to annual GDP will be around +1 percentage point” over the next few years.“This outlook assumes that immigration normalizes to pre-Covid levels in 2022 and the RBA does not hike the cash rate until 2H2024,” wrote Andrew Boak, Goldman’s chief economist for Australia. “More prolonged border restrictions or an earlier-than-expected tightening in monetary policy pose downside risks.”Further out, Goldman sees house prices rising 5% in 2022 and 3% in 2023.Australia’s housing market has gathered strength as the economy recovered, with February recording the biggest monthly price gain in 17 years. While property is also surging from Singapore to Canada and the U.S., a return to boom times Down Under threatens to swell already elevated household debt.Boak is “particularly mindful” of the potential for RBA Governor Philip Lowe to turn hawkish over the next few years “amid renewed concerns around housing debt levels and ‘macro-stability’ risks,” the note said. “For now, however, we expect the RBA to remain dovish and focus on achieving its targets for inflation and unemployment, and to de-emphasize risks around rising house prices.”Read More: Housing Booms in Australia as Prices Surge Most in 17 YearsAustralian housing took off after the central bank slashed rates to a record low and said they’re likely to stay there for at least three years. The boom makes it harder for young people to get a foot on the property ladder, with Sydney the world’s third-least affordable market, and Melbourne the sixth, a report last week showed.There is also the potential for tighter macroprudential policies “beyond the next year or two if investor mortgage growth picks up materially,” Boak said, citing other risks.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China sets modest GDP growth target as economy improves

    China on Friday set a modest annual economic growth target, at above 6%, and pledged to create more jobs in cities than last year, as the world's second-biggest economy emerged from a year disrupted by the effects of COVID-19. In 2020, China dropped a gross domestic product growth target from the premier's work report for the first time since 2002 after the pandemic devastated its economy. "As a general target, China's growth rate has been set at over 6% for this year," Premier Li Keqiang said in his 2021 work report.

  • ‘Impossible to trace.’ Tech savvy dad may be holding daughter captive in WA, cops say

    “He is communicating in a way that’s almost impossible to trace, which makes it extremely difficult for investigators to generate significant leads.”

  • Capitol rioter who put feet on Pelosi’s desk yells in court over pre-trial jailing: ‘It’s not fair!’

    Richard Barnett, 60, of Arkansas faces federal charges including disorderly conduct in a capitol building

  • Dr. Kristin Moffitt on vaccines for teachers, schools

    VIDEO: Dr. Kristin Moffitt with Boston Children's Hospital answers questions about kids and COVID-19 vaccines for teachers and schools.

  • Dallas police officer charged with two counts of capital murder, department announces

    Officer Bryan Riser, who joined the department in 2008, is accused of directing a man to kidnap and kill two people in 2017.

  • Woman used CARES Act money to buy homes and cars, feds say

    The Justice Department lists some of the purchases as nearly $725,000 for homes in Katy and Cypress, and $78,000 for a 2020 Land Rover.

  • Photos show North Korea may be trying to extract plutonium

    North Korea may be trying to extract plutonium to make more nuclear weapons at its main atomic complex, recent satellite photos indicated, weeks after leader Kim Jong Un vowed to expand his nuclear arsenal. The 38 North website, which specializes in North Korea studies, cited the imagery as indicating that a coal-fired steam plant at the North’s Yongbyon nuclear complex is in operation after about a two-year hiatus. This suggests “preparations for spent fuel reprocessing could be underway to extract plutonium needed for North Korea’s nuclear weapon,” the website said Wednesday.

  • As public frustration mounts over Britt Reid crash, here's why he hasn't been charged yet

    Reid's statements at the scene, along with the seeming permanent brain damage his crash inflicted on 5-year-old Ariel Young, has people calling for police action.

  • 19 stars who auditioned for popular movie roles but didn't get them

    Actors, like Jennifer Lawrence and Robert De Niro, are known for some seriously iconic characters, but they also missed out on these popular roles.

  • China says will deter Taiwan independence but seek peaceful ties

    China will resolutely deter any separatist activity seeking Taiwan's independence but is committed to promoting the peaceful growth of relations across the Taiwan Strait and China's "reunification", Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island in recent months, responding to what it calls "collusion" between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan's main international backer and arms supplier.

  • Ex-Fox News Women Slam Jesse Watters for Victim-Blaming Cuomo Harassment Accusers

    John Lamparski/GettyFox News’ resident macho man Jesse Watters—who built his professional reputation, such as it is, by stalking liberals on camera, many of them women, on behalf of his predatory boss Bill O’Reilly—received a rhetorical slap in the face Thursday for his recommendation that women solve the problem of workplace sexual harassment simply by slapping their male harassers.“I would suggest that women—and I’ve gotten in trouble for saying this before—you slap the man in the face. And you do it immediately,” Watters opined on Wednesday’s episode of The Five during a discussion of the sexual harassment and unwanted touching allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “Because if you wait too long, the politician feels like he can keep doing this, and it doesn’t matter if it comes out a year or three years later. Do it immediately. When he’s fresh.”Several former Fox News women, who received monetary settlements and left the company after being targeted by harassers at the Donald Trump-friendly channel, reacted to Watters’ prescription with withering disgust.“Women all across America are very pleased to have Jesse Watters mansplain to them,” former Fox News political analyst Julie Roginsky told The Daily Beast, “but Jesse Watters might have observed while working for two harassers [late Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes and O’Reilly] that women are already facing the risk of professional retaliation by not going along with the harasser’s wishes.”Roginsky—who left Fox News in 2017 after settling a sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit against the company, Ailes, and his deputy Bill Shine—added, “If the women got violent with the harasser their career would be over. Many are bound by forced arbitrations and NDAs at the start of their jobs. They couldn’t tell their stories. The better suggestion from Jesse is to put the onus on his fellow men to not harass women.”Ed Henry’s Accusers Say His Behavior Was an Open Secret at Fox NewsFormer Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, whose July 2016 sexual harassment lawsuit against Ailes resulted in his being ousted in disgrace, agreed.“Suggesting that women should slap their perpetrator is re-victimizing the victim in the sense they should fix the problem they have nothing to do with,” Carlson told The Daily Beast. “The responsibility to stop harassment, primarily a man’s issue, should not fall on a woman to fix it. It’s similar to other excuses that women should leave their jobs or move to another department rather than looking at the real problem. It’s another cover-your-ass reaction rather than working to fix the problem.”In a tweet, she added, “Not to mention how idiotic it is to assume slapping a predator would somehow change them. And that it should be up to the woman to slap instead of predatory to just not harass.”In an emailed response to The Daily Beast, Watters said he had been misunderstood: “This kind of predatory behavior needs to stop immediately and it’s 100% the harasser’s responsibility to stop it. My intention was to defend victims and hold inappropriate politicians accountable—any suggestion otherwise is a misinterpretation of what I said.”Other women who spoke to The Daily Beast about Watters’ remark—several of whom signed non-disclosure agreements as part of cash settlements of lawsuits—asked to remain anonymous in order to avoid potential retaliation by Fox News Media or its parent company Fox Corp.“It is simple to say ‘just slap him in the face,’ and while that might garner the woman short-term cheers, it would almost inevitably condemn her professional career, especially in broadcasting,” said one former Fox on-air personality. “If every man at Fox who made inappropriate comments was slapped at that moment, you would have a lot of red-faced men walking around the network. And, sadly, the women would never be allowed past security again to see.”This woman added, “It is odd to see Fox take such an aggressive position regarding Gov. Cuomo, rallying for him to resign. This, as Fox continues to put multiple hosts and contributors on air who have been proven to do the same if not worse than the accusations against Cuomo.”A second woman cited the 42-year-old Watters’ reported history of divorcing his then-wife Noelle in March 2019 after engaging in an extramarital affair with his 26-year-old associate producer, now-wife Emma DiGiovine. The officiant at their December 2019 wedding was then-Fox News anchor Ed Henry, who was fired last year as a Fox Business producer filed a graphic lawsuit accusing Henry of sexual abuse.“A man [Jesse Watters] who had an affair with a much younger woman at work really has no place to tell women how they should react professionally when abused at work,” this person said. “Violence is not an answer. It's usually the one thing women fear the most when their abusers are much larger, heavier, and stronger than they are.”Fox News Airs Openly Racist Segment on Asian PeopleAttorney Douglas Wigdor, who has represented several Fox News accusers, told The Daily Beast, “It’s a classic rape myth that women should somehow use their physical power to ward off men who attack them, when the reality is that most women panic and freeze when sexually assaulted.”Wednesday evening was not the first time Watters has drawn widespread criticism for piggish comments about women. In April 2017, the Fox host delivered some not-so-subtle sexual innuendo about Ivanka Trump, remarking upon video of her speaking at a women’s rights conference, “I really liked how she was speaking into that microphone,” while gesturing towards his mouth and smirking. The next day, Watters denied the sexual undertones before announcing an abrupt “family vacation.”Meanwhile, a former Fox News staffer said, “I’d buy tickets to watch Jesse Watters slap his former boss Bill O’Reilly. What say you, anchorman? Are you hiding under your desk? Bill used to always say ‘what say you?’ and ‘are you hiding under your desk’ when guests wouldn’t come on after his on-air challenge to duke it out with him. Jesse Watters has lacked the moral fortitude to stand with any of the courageous women of Fox News, all who lost their jobs after being sexually harassed where he is currently employed.”This woman added: “Now, in an incredible twist, he fancies himself the arbiter of sexual harassment. Only at Fox News could it get this perverse. But what else can we expect when the founder of Fox News, Rupert Murdoch, diminished decades-long sexual harassment coverup as nothing more than a 'little bit of flirting.’”—Diana Falzone was an on-camera and digital reporter for FoxNews.com from 2012 to 2018. In May 2017, she filed a gender discrimination and disability lawsuit against the network and settled, and left the company in March 2018. Along with Roginsky and Carlson, she co-founded Lift Our Voices, a nonprofit seeking to eradicate NDAs in the workplace used to conceal toxic workplace behavior.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's wedding-dress embroiderer says she hasn't heard from the royal family since revealing she's on the brink of homelessness

    "It just makes me feel like I don't exist," Chloe Savage, who worked on Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's wedding dresses, told Insider.

  • Biden changed his plan for the strike on Iran-backed militias at the last minute to avoid killing a woman and children

    Intelligence came in that a woman and children were in the strike area as F-15E Strike Eagles were in the air and on their way.

  • It is hard to overstate just how unusual Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's media war with Buckingham Palace is

    A series of extraordinary confrontations have seen the Queen's household accused of a smear capaign and Markle accused of bullying.

  • Trump considering ditching Pence for 2024 run and picking someone Black or female as running mate, report says

    South Dakota governor Kristi Noem and South Carolina senator Tim Scott rumoured for position

  • "Bounce back better together": PM Johnson urges Britons to lose weight

    LONDON (Reuters) - "We'll bounce back better together," Prime Minister Boris Johnson told overweight Britons on Thursday, championing his own weight loss and health eating diet to try to persuade others to get in shape to reduce coronavirus risks. After being hospitalised with COVID last year, Johnson has often spoken about how he believes his weight was behind how severely ill he became and how since then he has started a new exercise regime and no late-night cheese diet.

  • Boris Johnson fails to replace adviser on ministerial standards amid growing cronyism allegations

    Boris Johnson has yet to appoint a successor to his adviser on ministerial standards, more than three months after the resignation of Sir Alex Allan.